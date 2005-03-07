Biotica and Cambridge University announce polyketide synthesis program

Privately-held UK-based biotechnology firm Biotica Technology and the University of Cambridge have secured funding for a collaborative research initiative into into new heterologous expression systems for the production of polyketides, naturally-occuring drug-like molecules formed by micro-organisms in the soil that constitute the biggest source of natural product-based therapeutics.

The program will try to establish a number of host strains for more efficient polyketide production as well as versatile vectors. This class of molecules currently addresses a number of conditions in marketed drugs including cancer and cardiovascular disease.