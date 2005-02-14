BioTie and Tripos in drug discovery accord

Tripos, a US provider of drug-discovery chemistry and informatics products and services, and BioTie Therapies, a Finnish biotechnology company, have announced a partnership to enhance the latter's drug-discovery efforts, which include innovative medicines for the treatment of dependence disorders, inflammatory diseases and thrombosis. Under the agreement, Tripos will identify and optimize backup series for one of BioTie's key drug discovery programs. Tripos says its LeadHopping technology is essential to identifying structurally distinct, though shape-similar, compounds whose chemistry is unrelated to that of the original lead and therefore free of patent restrictions. Tripos will then rapidly create compound libraries for in-house screening by BioTie.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.