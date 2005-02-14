BioTie and Tripos in drug discovery accord

Tripos, a US provider of drug-discovery chemistry and informatics products and services, and BioTie Therapies, a Finnish biotechnology company, have announced a partnership to enhance the latter's drug-discovery efforts, which include innovative medicines for the treatment of dependence disorders, inflammatory diseases and thrombosis. Under the agreement, Tripos will identify and optimize backup series for one of BioTie's key drug discovery programs. Tripos says its LeadHopping technology is essential to identifying structurally distinct, though shape-similar, compounds whose chemistry is unrelated to that of the original lead and therefore free of patent restrictions. Tripos will then rapidly create compound libraries for in-house screening by BioTie.
Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze