Biotika management buy-out changes approach

- During the past week, a management-employee group from Biotika, a Slovak Republic-based pharmaceutical company, is understood to have dropped its foreign partner, S&D Chemicals of the UK, and plans to resubmit a bid to buy a stake in the business, which is currently held by the State, according to the publication New Europe.
The Biotika staff group intends to bid for a 40.6% stake in Biotika, but as a new company without foreign support. The group had previously bid for a stake in the firm in July with the backing of S&D Chemicals, but failed to meet the approval of the State privatization agency, the National Property Fund.
The NFP has indicated that it will offer its stake, which includes 313,000 shares and 101,600 convertible bonds in Biotika, in a direct sale instead of a public tender, according to the report.
