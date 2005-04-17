BioTime kicks off PentaLyte Ph II trial

BioTime of the USA has initiated a randomized, double-blind, Phase II clinical trial of its pentastarch-based synthetic plasma volume expander, PentaLyte, at Duke University in California, USA. The product is under evaluation for use in cardiac surgery.
Commenting on the development, Harold Waitz, the firm's vice president, said: "the beginning of clinical testing of PentaLyte, the second product in our physiologically-balanced plasma volume line, is an important milestone for BioTime. With both PentaLyte and Hextend, BioTime and its marketing partners can look forward to more completely addressing the market for blood plasma volume expansion."
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