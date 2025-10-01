BioTransplant Starts Organ Transplant Trials

BioTransplant and partner Med-Immune have started a Phase I/II trial of BTI-322, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment and prevention of organ transplant rejection, in the USA. The study will assess the tolerability and potential efficacy of the drug in kidney transplant patients experiencing their first episode of biopsy-proven, acute rejection.

BTI-322, which is given by intravenous injection, targets the CD2 receptors on T lymphocytes and renders them insensitive to foreign antigen. In addition, preclinical studies suggest that the antibody can prevent proliferation of T cells directed at transplantation antigens, while preserving their response to other antigens.