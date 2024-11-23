Biotrin Holdings Raises $11m

- Irish firm Biotrin Holdings has completed its third round offinancing, raising a total of IL7.6 million ($11.2 million). The proceeds will enable the company to speed up the commercialization of its organ monitoring products, its rapid test for kidney damage and its pancreatitis test, which has completed marketing trials. Biotrin says that it is now "well positioned" for a flotation on public markets and that this will take place in the near future.