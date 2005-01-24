Biovail get approvable letter for tramadol

Canada's Biovail says it has received an approvable letter from the US Food & Drug Administration for its orally-disintegrating tablet formulation of the analgesic medication tramadol hydrochloride, under investigation for the treatment of moderate to moderately-severe pain.

Biovail's New Drug Application for this formulation was accepted for review by the FDA in May 2004. The Approvable Letter involves labeling issues only, including, but not limited to, the final trade-marked name for the product; the company anticipates resolving these issues shortly, it said.