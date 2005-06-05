Biovail gets FDA OK for generic zolpidem

Canadian group Biovail has received a tentative approval for its zolpidem tablet for short-term treatment of insomnia from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Final clearance of zolpidem, a generic version of French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis' blockbuster Ambien, becomes effective once the latter's patent protection expires in October 2006. Ambien generated sales of 1.42 billion euros ($1.78 billion) in 2004 (Marketletter January 31).