Biovail launches Glumetza in Canada

Toronto, Canada-headquartered Biovail Corp says that it has officially launched the once-daily diabetes mellitus drug Glumetza onto the Canadian market. The drug, which was developed in partnership with California-based firm Depomed (Marketletter July 18), is an extended-release formulation of metformin which is indicated for the control of hyperglycemia in stable, mild to non-ketosis-prone maturity-onset type 2 diabetes which cannot be regulated by dietary management.
"Hyperglycemia is a cause of many complications for people who have diabetes, so keeping the blood sugar levels as close to normal as possible... will help reduce the risk of long-term problems," commented Doug Herman, vice president of Biovail.
