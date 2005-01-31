Biovail launches Tiazac XC in Canada

Canada's Biovail Corp says that it has officially launched Tiazac XC on its domestic market. This is a novel, extended-release formulation of diltiazem hydrochloride that features a new Diffusion Technology delivery system designed for night-time administration, resulting in improved 24-hour blood-pressure control with additional BP control during the early morning hours.
The improved-release technology in Tiazac XC allows for bedtime administration, thereby targeting the high-risk morning surge in blood pressure that most patients experience, the company says. Importantly, bedtime dosing may mitigate some common side effects of diltiazem treatment, as suggested by the fact that the incidence of edema was not statistically different with Tiazac XC, compared with placebo, it adds.
"Building on the success of Biovail's Tiazac, Canada's leading once-daily diltiazem formulation, Biovail's 80-member Canadian sales team is fully trained and well prepared to discuss with physicians and pharmacists the benefits of Tiazac XC in the effective treatment of hypertension," the company states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze