Biovail launches Tiazac XC in Canada

Canada's Biovail Corp says that it has officially launched Tiazac XC on its domestic market. This is a novel, extended-release formulation of diltiazem hydrochloride that features a new Diffusion Technology delivery system designed for night-time administration, resulting in improved 24-hour blood-pressure control with additional BP control during the early morning hours.

The improved-release technology in Tiazac XC allows for bedtime administration, thereby targeting the high-risk morning surge in blood pressure that most patients experience, the company says. Importantly, bedtime dosing may mitigate some common side effects of diltiazem treatment, as suggested by the fact that the incidence of edema was not statistically different with Tiazac XC, compared with placebo, it adds.

"Building on the success of Biovail's Tiazac, Canada's leading once-daily diltiazem formulation, Biovail's 80-member Canadian sales team is fully trained and well prepared to discuss with physicians and pharmacists the benefits of Tiazac XC in the effective treatment of hypertension," the company states.