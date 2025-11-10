Biovail Resolves Legal Problems

- Biovail appears to have resolved legal problems which were delaying the launch of its generic formulation of diltiazem in the USA. The company has reacquired rights to diltiazem from its US licensee, Hoechst Roussel Pharmaceuticals. The planned takeover by Hoechst of Marion Merrell Dow, which was in litigation with Hoechst Roussel over diltiazem, means that the MMD suit will be dropped after the acquisition.
