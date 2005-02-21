BioVeris in vaccines deal with Canada's NRC

BioVeris Corp of the USA says that it has completed an agreement with the National Research Council of Canada for patent license rights to candidates for a group B streptococcus (GBS) Type II and Type V vaccine and a group B meningococcus (GBM) vaccine.
Under the deal, the company acquired worldwide, exclusive rights to commercialize products for possible use in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of disease caused by GBS, a leading cause of sepsis, pneumonia and meningitis among newborns. It also received similar worldwide rights, with the NRC's GBM vaccine technologies, for the prevention of meningococcal B meningitis and sepsis. Under the license agreement, BioVeris is required to pay a royalty on product sales, including a minimum $10,000 annual royalty that commences immediately.
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