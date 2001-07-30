BioVex placement raises L10 million

BioVex, a UK company which specializes in developing treatments forcancer and chronic infectious diseases, has completed a private placement which has raised L10 million ($14.3 million). The financing was led by Technomark Medical Ventures, while other investors included the Merlin Biosciences Fund, Westdeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale and GeneChem Management of Montreal, Canada.

The proceeds will be used to advance BioVex's lead products, namely OncoVEX (GM-CSF) and ImmunoVEX (tri-melan), into clinical development and to fund respective Phase I trials. Chief executive Gareth Beynon said the company has made substantial progress since its initial financing of L3 million in February 1999 and has established several collaborations.

Looking to sign up partners