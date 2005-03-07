BioVision Life Sciences Forum 2005

BioVision's World Life Sciences Forum 2005 will be held April 11-15 in Lyon, France, with speakers including: World Health Organization Director General Jong-wook Lee; Astra- Zeneca chief executive Sir Tom McKillop; Bernard Kouchner, co-founder of Medecins Sans Frontieres; Celera Genomics founder Craig Venter; and Sanofi-Aventis CEO Jean-Francois Dehecq. A highlight of the meeting will be Nobel Laureates' Day, marking the 50th anniversary of the polio vaccine on April 12. For more details, visit: www.biovision.org.
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