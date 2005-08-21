Biovitrum and Santhera sign DPP-IV drug deal

Biovitrum AB of Sweden and Switzerland-based Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG have entered a license and collaboration agreement granting the former exclusive worldwide rights to the latter's dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitor program to develop a drug for a range of metabolic diseases including type 2 diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Under the terms of the deal, Santhera will receive an upfront payment of 4.0 million euros ($4.9 million). Both firms will share revenues according to a fixed percentage split of future sales which could include milestones and royalties from sub-licensees. This means that Santhera could receive milestone payments exceeding 50.0 million euros per marketed product before royalties.