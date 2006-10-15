Biovitrum and Synphora in deal to develop psoriasis drug

Biopharmaceutical company Biovitrum AB says that it has entered into an agreement with fellow Swedish biotechnology company Synphora, in relation to the development of the psoriasis drug candidate JB991. The drug, which is a prostaglandin-based compound, is currently being assessed in a Phase I study. Under the terms of the deal, Biovitrum will co-finance the ongoing study and, if it is successful, also the subsequent Phase II trial for a maximum of 5.0 million Swedish kronor ($678,461). In return, Biovitrum has the option to acquire the project after it completes the Phase IIa assessment stage.