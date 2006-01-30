Biovitrum and Syntonix sign factor IX accord

Sweden's Biovitrum AB and Syntonix Pharmaceuticals of the USA have entered into a co-development and commercialization agreement for the latter's long-acting, recombinant Factor IX (FIX:Fc) product for the rare inherited blood-clotting disorder hemophilia B.

Under the terms of the deal, Syntonix will receive an initial collaboration fee and Biovitrum will make an equity investment in Syntonix. The companies will jointly develop and commercialize FIX:Fc, with Syntonix responsible for marketing in the USA and Biovitrum for Europe, Russia and the Middle East. The companies will equally share the costs and profits. They hope that the extended half-life of Syntonix' FIX:Fc could enable effective treatment for both prophylaxis and on-demand therapy with less frequent intravenous injections.

Syntonix will receive milestone payments and an additional equity investment from Biovitrum based on the progress of the program. In the future, the wto companies may decide to expand the collaboration to include additional long-acting protein products. Further financial terms were not be disclosed.