Biovitrum begins Ph II trial of glaucoma drug

Swedish biopharmaceutical company Biovitrum says it has initiated a Phase II study of its drug candidate BVT-28949, a 5-HT2A antagonist, as a potential treatment for glaucoma. The firm added that the agent may reduce intraocular pressure through a novel mechanism which, it believes, may mean that it could be used as monotherapy or in combination with existing treatments.

The study will include 150 patients with elevated intraocular pressure in a placebo-controlled assessment of the compound's safety and efficacy. The firm added that results from the trial will be available by the middle of 2007.