Biovitrum begins Ph II trial of glaucoma drug

Swedish biopharmaceutical company Biovitrum says it has initiated a Phase II study of its drug candidate BVT-28949, a 5-HT2A antagonist, as a potential treatment for glaucoma. The firm added that the agent may reduce intraocular pressure through a novel mechanism which, it believes, may mean that it could be used as monotherapy or in combination with existing treatments.
The study will include 150 patients with elevated intraocular pressure in a placebo-controlled assessment of the compound's safety and efficacy. The firm added that results from the trial will be available by the middle of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze