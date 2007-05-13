Biovitrum initiates Ph II trial of neuropathic painkiller

Swedish biopharmaceutical company Biovitrum has initiated a Phase II clinical trial of a novel drug candidate in neuropathic pain, which is a chronic form of pain resulting from nerve injuries. Contrary to current treatments that act in the brain, Biovitrum says its compound is expected to act peripherally, directly in the injured nerve. The study is expected to include up to 300 patients and results are anticipated during the first half of 2008.
The drug candidate activates a protein (adenosine receptor 2A) that, among other things, is responsible for reducing inflammations. The substance is expected to have a pain-alleviating effect by reducing inflammation directly in the damaged nerve whereas available treatments mainly are represented by drugs acting in the brain. Their efficacy is limited and the risk is high for side effects such as dizziness, nausea and somnolence.
As Biovitrum's substance acts at the site of injury peripherally in the body, the risk is reduced for the type of side effects related to the central nervous system. This therefore represents a novel treatment with both reduced risk of side effects and the potential for analgesic as well as anti-inflammatory effects, the firm noted.
