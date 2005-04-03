BioWa acquires anti-interleukin-5 receptor antibody rights

BioWa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's largest biotechnology company, Kyowa Hakko Kogyo, has obtained the ex-Asia commercialization and development rights to anti-interleukin-5 receptor antibody, which is currently in late preclinical development as a potential new asthma treatment. The anti-IL-5 receptor antibody is made using the firm's Potelligent technology, which enhances antibody activity by completely eliminating fucose from the carbohydrate chain.
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