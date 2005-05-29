BioWa grants Medarex technology licence

BioWa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kogyo, has granted a second license to US group Medarex for the use of its Potelligent Technology for the enhancement of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.

According to the company, Medarex intends to use this technology to enhance the ADCC function of selected antibodies for potential therapeutic applications, including cancer.

The deal gives Medarex non-exclusive commercial rights to develop antibodies for an undisclosed number of targets. In return, BioWa will receive license fees, and potential milestone payments and royalties on products developed by Medarex. Further financial details were not revealed.