BioWa grants Medarex technology licence

BioWa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kogyo, has granted a second license to US group Medarex for the use of its Potelligent Technology for the enhancement of antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity.
According to the company, Medarex intends to use this technology to enhance the ADCC function of selected antibodies for potential therapeutic applications, including cancer.
The deal gives Medarex non-exclusive commercial rights to develop antibodies for an undisclosed number of targets. In return, BioWa will receive license fees, and potential milestone payments and royalties on products developed by Medarex. Further financial details were not revealed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze