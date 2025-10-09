Thursday 9 October 2025

Bioxodes

A clinical-stage Belgian biotech developing novel therapies for thrombotic, inflammatory, and stroke-related conditions.

Its lead program is BIOX-101, a recombinant peptide derived from tick saliva, designed to mitigate secondary damage following intracerebral hemorrhage and other forms of stroke by modulating coagulation and inflammation pathways. 

In October 2025, Bioxodes appointed Philippe Monteyne, M.D., Ph.D., as Chairman. Dr. Monteyne is a neurologist and former pharmaceutical executive with leadership roles at GSK and Sanofi, and experience across rare disease and vaccine development. 

Bioxodes reports that interim Phase IIa results in intracerebral hemorrhage patients showed hematoma reduction and favorable biomarker trends. Functional outcome signals were also observed, with some patients achieving improved independence relative to standard-of-care controls. The company plans a Phase IIb trial in intracerebral hemorrhage and additional trials in acute ischemic stroke. If successful, the IIb study may support conditional marketing authorization in the U.S. and Europe. 

BIOX-101’s mechanism targets clotting factors XIa/XIIa and neutrophil activation, aiming to reduce bleeding risk while controlling inflammation and secondary brain injury. 

Bioxodes holds granted and pending patents on BIOX-101, and its research is supported by the Walloon Region (SPW Recherche). The company is headquartered in Gosselies, Belgium.

Bioxodes names new chairman, prepares pivotal stroke trial
7 October 2025
BRIEF—Bioxodes appoints new chief executive
18 October 2022
