Birth of Amsterdam BioMed Cluster at Bio 2005

Amsterdam, Netherlands-based biomedical companies, research institutions and medical centers have come together to form the Amsterdam BioMed Cluster, created to facilitate access to the most renowned features of research institutes and medical centers of the city.
The group, which will be officially launched at the Bio 2005 conference held June 19-22 in Philadelphia, USA, aims to tout the expertise, services and products of the region to attract attention, and subsequently potential collaborations, from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
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