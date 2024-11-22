Black & Edgington Enters Generic Market

- Black & Edgington, where former Medeva managing director Ian Gowrie-Smith is executive chairman, is to enter the generic drug market with the signing of a license agreement for two sustained-release drugs for use in the treatment of diabetes. The products, glyburide (currently marketed as Glynase by Upjohn) and glipizide (sold as Glucotrol by Pfizer), are currently in development by Jago Pharma AG in Switzerland. Both products lose their patent protection within the next three years.