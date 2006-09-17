Blockbuster status forecast for Enbrel by 2010

Wyeth/Amgen's Enbrel (etanercept) will achieve blockbuster status for the treatment of psoriasis by 2010, according to research and advisory firm Decision Resources. Because physicians recognize Enbrel as the biologic therapy that provides the best balance of safety and efficacy, it will continue to lead sales among biologics approved for psoriasis through 2015, despite competition from Abbott/Eisai's Humira (adalimumab) after its expected launch, DR stated.

The new DR Pharmacor report, entitled Psoriasis, finds that, despite slow growth in psoriasis prevalence, modest diagnosis rates and a small drug-treated population, the market to treat the disease will more than double from $1.5 billion in 2005 to over $3.5 billion by 2015 in the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan. The increasing demand for biologics and the introduction of new agents for moderate-to-severe psoriasis will drive this growth. The report also finds that, although dermatologists increasingly endorse the use of biologics for psoriasis, the extent to which these will penetrate the market will depend on third-party payers.

"The most important constraint on the uptake of biologics in the psoriasis market will come from third-party payers as they scrutinize each biologic agent's cost-effectiveness," said Joanna Kim, a DR analyst. "At present, the reimbursement environment for psoriasis in the USA is more permissive than in Europe. However, this scenario will likely change as payers universally tighten their control over the use of biologics and weigh the relatively low disease burden of psoriasis against the more urgent medical needs that biologics address for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis." she added.