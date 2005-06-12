Wednesday 19 November 2025

Blood monitoring boosts performance of Roche's CellCept

12 June 2005

Swiss drug major Roche says that monitoring the plasma level of CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil) in the months following an organ transplant may enable physicians to identify the precise amount of drug needed by each patient to prevent organ rejection without increasing toxicity, thereby optimizing efficacy and tolerability of the drug over time.

According to an analysis of six-month data presented at the American Transplant Congress, therapeutic drug monitoring makes CellCept immunosuppression feasible and well-tolerated in kidney transplant patients, enabling physicians to control the level of active immunosuppression in a patient's system.

The immunosuppressant is approved for the prevention of organ rejection in patients receiving kidney, heart and liver transplants in combination with cyclosporine and corticosteroids. It has been used in clinical practice for ten years, with more than four million prescriptions filled in the USA alone.

