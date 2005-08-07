Blow for American Pharmaceutical Partners over ceftriaxone

American Pharmaceutical Partners, a specialty drugmaker focused on oncology, says that, following the results of an inspection of its raw materials supplier by the US Food and Drug Administration, it does not anticipate receiving approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for the anticancer drug ceftriaxone for injection, USP, in the near term. The firm stressed that no currently-marketed products would be affected by the news and reafffirmed its previously-stated guidance of 8%-10% annual growth in its generic injectables business.
