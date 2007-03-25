Bluefish's new share issue heavily over-subscribed

Swedish company Bluefish, which licenses, manufactures and sells generic pharmaceuticals, has closed a successful funding round of 25.0 million Swedish kronor ($3.5 million). The share issue attracted great interest and was heavily over-subscribed, says the company, noting that some of the new investors include SEB Generic Pharma Fund, Catella Fonder, Mangold Fonder, BP Fonder, Carl Palmstierna and Coeli Fonder.
"Now we can move up another gear," says Bluefish chief executive Karl Karlsson.
"The company is developing as planned and we aim now to further broaden our product portfolio. Amongst the new investors is the SEB Generic Pharma Fund. We believe that generic drugs form one of the most interesting parts of the global pharmaceutical industry. It is also growing faster than big pharmas," says Meelis Angerma, fund manager at SEB Generic Pharma Fund.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze