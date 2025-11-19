Blueprint For Health Reform In South Africa

Most providers of health care responded guardedly, but were positive to a new proposed National Health Insurance System for South Africa. The country's Health Minister, Nkosazana Zuma, released the long-awaited report of the Committee of Inquiry into an NHIS at the end of last month.

Dr Zuma said the new health plan proposes a system that is designed to meet a basic need, which is the right to health care. However, the new NHIS will be dependent on a major overhaul of basic health care provision.

Some of the main characteristics of the proposed system are that it will be free at the point of service, it will be nurse-based and it will use both public and private sector facilities and expertise.