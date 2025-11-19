Blueprint For Health Reform In South Africa

Most providers of health care responded guardedly, but were positive to a new proposed National Health Insurance System for South Africa. The country's Health Minister, Nkosazana Zuma, released the long-awaited report of the Committee of Inquiry into an NHIS at the end of last month.
Dr Zuma said the new health plan proposes a system that is designed to meet a basic need, which is the right to health care. However, the new NHIS will be dependent on a major overhaul of basic health care provision.
Some of the main characteristics of the proposed system are that it will be free at the point of service, it will be nurse-based and it will use both public and private sector facilities and expertise.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze