BM Employee Dies

- Wolfgang von Gropper, head of the press and information section ofBoehringer Mannheim, has been killed in a car accident with his wife Annette. BM notes in a tribute that Mr von Gropper's career culminated in a deputy editorship of a Mannheim newspaper and that the many honors bestowed on him included the Bundesverdienstkruez for public service (first class) and service medals from both the Mannheim city and Pheinland-Pfalz state authorities.
