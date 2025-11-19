BM-S IN C$1 MILL SETTLEMENT

Multinational pharmaceutical companies suspected of charging too much for their products in Canada are being pinned down by the Canadian watchdog body, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Bristol-Myers Squibb of the USA is the latest company to reach an agreement with the PMPRB regarding a pricing dispute.

BM-S will pay nearly C$1 million ($752,400) to the Canadian government in relation to its anticancer agent Megace (megestrol acetate). The money will cover alleged overpricing of the product from December 20, 1991 to July 19 of this year, according to local reports.

It is understood that BM-S' Canadian arm, based in Quebec, agreed to pay back the money voluntarily after PMPRB staff found that prices charged for both the 40mg and the 160mg tablets appeared to contravene the guidelines established by the PMPRB.