BM-S IN C$1 MILL SETTLEMENT

Multinational pharmaceutical companies suspected of charging too much for their products in Canada are being pinned down by the Canadian watchdog body, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board. Bristol-Myers Squibb of the USA is the latest company to reach an agreement with the PMPRB regarding a pricing dispute.
BM-S will pay nearly C$1 million ($752,400) to the Canadian government in relation to its anticancer agent Megace (megestrol acetate). The money will cover alleged overpricing of the product from December 20, 1991 to July 19 of this year, according to local reports.
It is understood that BM-S' Canadian arm, based in Quebec, agreed to pay back the money voluntarily after PMPRB staff found that prices charged for both the 40mg and the 160mg tablets appeared to contravene the guidelines established by the PMPRB.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze