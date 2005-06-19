BMA urges OTC education for doctors and public, plus research into effects of POM-to-P

Health professionals and patients need to be educated about available over-the-counter medicines, says a new report by the British Medical Association's Board of Science.

Self-management of medical conditions and long-term self-treatment to prevent ill-health is likely to be more extensive in future, so it is essential that patients and doctors understand both the benefits and risks of OTC medicines, says the report, which is aimed at health professionals and policymakers. OTC medication enables people to take responsibility for their own health and reduces their need to see doctors about minor conditions, it adds.