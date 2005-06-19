BMD raises 5M euros to boost development of its Fidis-Caris technology

BMD, a France-based medical diagnostics company with 2004 sales of 20.0 million euros ($24.2 million), has raised 5.0 million euros in a new round of financing, led by Truffle Venture and CDC Enterprises Innovation and followed by AGF Private Equity, Siparex, Auriga Partners, Ventech and 123 Multinova. This is the third round of financing for BMD, which raised 4.6 million euros in 2000 and 9.3 million euros in 2003.

This new round of funds will enable the group to further develop its Fidis-Caris products and technology, as well as boost its international sales, particularly in the USA. BMD recently obtained a first US Food and Drug Administration approval for its Fidis diagnostics products. The Fidis system (Fast and Innovative Diagnostic Instrument Solution), the firm's flagship technology, combines the measurement platform of BMD's US partner Luminex and the French firm's proprietary immunoanalysis technology.