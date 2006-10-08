BMJ finds limits to evidence-based medicine: waiting for trial results

The British Medical Journal has published a report which claims that waiting for clinical trial results is sometimes unethical. The problem, according to Ndola Prata, from the School of Public Health at the University of California, USA, is that hundreds of lives can be lost while awaiting evidence, especially in poorer countries. Three years ago, the BMJ noted the conceptual problem of awaiting randomized controlled trials before new interventions can be implemented, by pointing to the case of parachutes.

The 2003 article, titled: Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma related to gravitational challenge: systematic review of randomized controlled trials, found that: "we were unable to identify any randomized controlled trials of parachute intervention." The authors ironically suggested that the supporters of evidence-based medicine should volunteer to take part in "a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover trial of the parachute."

In the current article: Waiting for trial results sometimes unethical, the USA-based authors provide examples where thousands of lives could have been saved. For example, male circumcision from the early 1990s could have reduced HIV infection before clinical data were available.