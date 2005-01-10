BMJ turns over confidential documents to FDA on Lilly's Prozac

Documents relating to a suggested link between Eli Lilly's drug Prozac (fluoxetine) and suicide attempts/violence have been sent anonymously to the British Journal of Medicine, which has passed these on to the US Food and Drug Administration. The documents also suggest that Lilly officials were aware in the 1980s that fluoxetine had troubling side effects and that the company sought to minimize their likely negative effect on prescribing the blockbuster antidepressant drug.

According to the BMJ, the documents reportedly went missing during the 1994 case of Joseph Wesbecker, who killed eight people at his workplace in 1989 while taking Prozac. He then killed himself.