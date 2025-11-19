BMS CHIEF'S PAYMENT

Richard Gelb, the chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb, received a 14% pay increase last year, bringing his total salary plus bonus to $2.3 million, compared with $2 million in 1992, according to the company's proxy statement. Company president Charles Heimbold had a 39% rise, boosting his salary and bonus from just over $1 million to L1.45 million. Most of Mr Gelb's increment came from a 27% increase in his bonus to $1.1 million, while his salary was raised by only 6%. As part of the company's incentive plan, he also received options to buy 215,000 B-MS shares and $1.33 million in stock.