BMS Unit To Merge With Pharmavit

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading and Servicing Kft in Hungary is to merge with the drugs and nutritional supplements producer Pharmavit, according to MTI Econews. Net sales revenues were worth 450 million Hungarian forint ($2.9 million) in 1995. Pharmavit, 99% owned by B-MS, recorded a gross profit of 862 million forint last year, and also received the ISO-9001 certificate on July 18, 1996 for the high quality of its products.
