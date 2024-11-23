Board Changes At Glaxo Wellcome

- At Glaxo Wellcome, Sir Colin Corness is to retire as companydirector and chairman of the board, effective May 19th. He will be replaced by Sir Richard Sykes, presently deputy chairman and chief executive, who will carry out both chairman and CEO duties until the Annual General Meeting 1998, at which point Sean Lance will take over the role of CEO, Sir Richard continuing as executive chairman. Sir Roger Hurn, non-executive director, will succeed Sir Richard as deputy chairman on May 19th.
