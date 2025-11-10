Monday 10 November 2025

BOC Sues Medeva Over Inhalon" Trade Secrets"

9 April 1995

BOC (formerly the British Oxygen Company) has filed a complaint in Pennsylvania, USA, against UK drugmaker Medeva, alleging that four former BOC employees now working with Medeva breached the terms of their employment contract and, together with Inhalon, a company acquired by Medeva in December 1994, utilized trade secrets to manufacture the anesthetic drugs isoflurane and enflurane.

Medeva says it believes the allegations are without foundation, and will defend its position vigorously. Each of the employees named in the complaint, including the discoverer of the drugs, Ross Terrell, left BOC over four years ago, while the patent for enflurane expired in September 1987 and that for isoflurane in January 1993. Moreover, Inhalon has not yet started marketing the anesthetics. Medeva is considering all of its options, including possible counter claims against BOC.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze