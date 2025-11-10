BOC Sues Medeva Over Inhalon" Trade Secrets"

BOC (formerly the British Oxygen Company) has filed a complaint in Pennsylvania, USA, against UK drugmaker Medeva, alleging that four former BOC employees now working with Medeva breached the terms of their employment contract and, together with Inhalon, a company acquired by Medeva in December 1994, utilized trade secrets to manufacture the anesthetic drugs isoflurane and enflurane.

Medeva says it believes the allegations are without foundation, and will defend its position vigorously. Each of the employees named in the complaint, including the discoverer of the drugs, Ross Terrell, left BOC over four years ago, while the patent for enflurane expired in September 1987 and that for isoflurane in January 1993. Moreover, Inhalon has not yet started marketing the anesthetics. Medeva is considering all of its options, including possible counter claims against BOC.