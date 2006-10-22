Boeh Ing buys J&J/Pfizer's OTC Zantac

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, part of the German BI group, has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to acquire the US rights to the over-the-counter Zantac (ranitidine) product line for $509.5 million in cash. The transaction is subject to review and approval by the Federal Trade Commission, certain closing conditions and the acquisition by J&J of the Consumer Healthcare business of Pfizer, which is expected to close by the end of 2006.
Under the terms of the deal, BI will acquire all rights, title and interest in the OTC Zantac product brand in the USA. The Zantac OTC business is being divested in order to facilitate the approval by the FTC of the $16.6 billion acquisition by J&J of the Pfizer non-prescription unit (Marketletters passim).
"Zantac is an excellent strategic fit that complements our existing OTC franchise and provides us with leading brands in the two largest gastrointestinal categories - acid reducers and laxatives," said Martin Carroll, chief executive of Boehringer Ingelheim Corp.
