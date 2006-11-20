Boeh Ing discusses its targeted oncology R&D pipeline, emphasizing Ph II agents

At a meeting in the Austrian capital Vienna, German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim discussed its approach to R&D, with a particular emphasis on its work in the field of oncology, a relatively new area for the company. The event took place at the Institute of Molecular Pathology (IMP), an independent research facility that receives the majority of its sponsorship from the German firm and is part of the city's world renowned campus biocenter.

Scientific director of the IMP, Barry Dickson, explained that, while the Institute is provided with "generous funding" from Boehringer, with which it works closely to support drug discovery, it is the scientific freedom and flexibility that the center enjoys that has positioned it as one of Europe's leading research hubs.

Three oncology drugs in Ph II