Boeh Ing reports strong mood data for RLS drug

German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim says that its drug pramipexole (sold as Sifrol in Europe and Mirapexin in the USA) significantly improves mood disturbance in patients with restless legs syndrome.

In a study presented at the 10th congress of the European Federation of Neurological Scienices held in Glasgow, Scotland, 55.6% of patients described their moods as moderately to very severely disturbed. Within this subset, 72.7% of pramipexole recipients impoved to none or mild disturbances compared to 52.2% of those on placebo (p=0.0064). In addition, researchers found that the agent was well-tolerated, showing sustained relief, improved sleep quality and a reduction in day time tiredness.