Boeh Ingel: strong data for MicardisPlus

Privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim has reported strong data for MicardisPlus, a formulation of its antihypertensive drug Micardis (telmisartan) 80mg and hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg,
According to ATHOS, a prospective, randomized, open-label, blinded end-point evaluation, the combination therapy controls blood pressure more effectively over 24 hours compared to the combination of amlodipine 10mg and hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg, two recommended treatments in older people with isolated systolic hypertension. In addition, MicardisPlus showed superior tolerability, with far fewer reports of adverse events and discontinuations in the Micardis, HCTZ group, the firm added.
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