Friday 17 October 2025

Boeh Ingelheim amends Viramune license

3 June 2007

German, privately-owned drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim says it has amended its voluntary licensing policy regarding the production of generic versions of its anti-HIV drug Viramune (nevirapine) in an effort to improve patient access. Currently, the firm issues short non-assert declarations to generic producers worldwide which, in practice, mean that patents on the drug are not enforced.

The company also revealed that it will cut the preferential price of branded versions of the drug to $0.60 per day in 78 countries defined as low-income according to World Bank classification. In addition, the former price of $1.20 that was previously applied to these countries will be extended to 67 middle-income nations, including those in some parts of eastern Europe and Central America.

Company chairman Alessandro Banchi said that "preferential pricing is the only way we can meet both conflicting needs in the fight against AIDS: we can refinance our high research and development costs for innovative new treatments by the established price system in industrialized countries and can offer affordable medicines to patients in poor countries that otherwise cannot afford antiretroviral medication."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investors see steady path to market for Praxis’ essential tremor drug
Pharmaceutical
Investors see steady path to market for Praxis’ essential tremor drug
17 October 2025
Biotechnology
Hansoh Pharma grants Roche exclusive license for ADC
17 October 2025
Biotechnology
Immunai and AstraZeneca take collaboration further with IBD deal
17 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
EMA’s CHMP backs two novel medicines approvals
17 October 2025
Biotechnology
ESMO 2025: AstraZeneca shows off Imfinzi’s early-stage potential
17 October 2025
Biotechnology
Kelun secures China approval for first homegrown HER2 breast cancer ADC
17 October 2025
Biotechnology
Dianthus Therapeutics enters license agreement with Leads Biolabs
17 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Alentis Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing breakthrough treatments for CLDN1+ tumors and organ fibrosis.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze