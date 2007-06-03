Boeh Ingelheim amends Viramune license

German, privately-owned drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim says it has amended its voluntary licensing policy regarding the production of generic versions of its anti-HIV drug Viramune (nevirapine) in an effort to improve patient access. Currently, the firm issues short non-assert declarations to generic producers worldwide which, in practice, mean that patents on the drug are not enforced.
The company also revealed that it will cut the preferential price of branded versions of the drug to $0.60 per day in 78 countries defined as low-income according to World Bank classification. In addition, the former price of $1.20 that was previously applied to these countries will be extended to 67 middle-income nations, including those in some parts of eastern Europe and Central America.
Company chairman Alessandro Banchi said that "preferential pricing is the only way we can meet both conflicting needs in the fight against AIDS: we can refinance our high research and development costs for innovative new treatments by the established price system in industrialized countries and can offer affordable medicines to patients in poor countries that otherwise cannot afford antiretroviral medication."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze