Boeh Ingelheim And Hexal Sign Cooperation Agreement

German pharmaceutical companies Boehringer Ingelheim and Hexal have signed a cooperation agreement paving the way for broad-based international collaboration, the two have announced.

A cooperation project is already underway in the USA, where Boehringer Ingelheim has inlicensed Patent Form 1 ranitidine from Hexal and has since filed for registration (Marketletters passim).

The companies have further plans for collaboration in Latin America and other joint activities are being examined on a worldwide basis.