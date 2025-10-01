Boeh Ingelheim Buys Slice Of SS Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of the like-named German drugmaker, has acquired a 9.81% stake in SS Pharmaceutical of Japan. Financial details are not disclosed. The two companies have cooperated closely since the early 1970s. BI has said it anticipates even closer ties with SS Pharmaceutical in future as a result of the stakeholding.
SS Pharmaceutical is expected to further strengthen its position as one of the leading companies in the over-the-counter sector in Japan. According to a recent study by Gemini Consulting, BI held number 66 position in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry (the most important foreign drugmaker there was Sandoz which was number 33), with sales estimated at $620 million). SS Pharmaceutical is a middle-ranking Japanese drugmaker, with sales in the 55 billion yen ($518.6 million) region.
