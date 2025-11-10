Boeh Ingelheim Counts On New Drugs For Success

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is expanding its self-medication sector and seeking to emphasize original drug innovation rather than acquisitions in its efforts to recover ground lost over the past decade. Rolf Krebs, director of the group's pharmaceuticals operations, says new products are the key to success.
However, product innovation has been lacking for some time, and apart from some licensed products, no new drugs emerged from BI's R&D until 1992, with market launches in 1994. Prof Krebs says that the new policy of the 90s makes innovation the top priority, adding that what has been lacking has not been research creativity so much as shortcomings in drug development. This area has been reorganized and streamlined in line with international standards.
Meanwhile, the 1994 new product launches contributed to growth of drug sales by 11% to just over 5 billion Deutschemarks ($3.54 billion). Volume sales in 1995 are expected to expand by 14%, though the impact of exchange rates will mean a rise of 4.5% to about 5.3 billion marks overall.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze