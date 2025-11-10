Boeh Ingelheim Counts On New Drugs For Success

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim is expanding its self-medication sector and seeking to emphasize original drug innovation rather than acquisitions in its efforts to recover ground lost over the past decade. Rolf Krebs, director of the group's pharmaceuticals operations, says new products are the key to success.

However, product innovation has been lacking for some time, and apart from some licensed products, no new drugs emerged from BI's R&D until 1992, with market launches in 1994. Prof Krebs says that the new policy of the 90s makes innovation the top priority, adding that what has been lacking has not been research creativity so much as shortcomings in drug development. This area has been reorganized and streamlined in line with international standards.

Meanwhile, the 1994 new product launches contributed to growth of drug sales by 11% to just over 5 billion Deutschemarks ($3.54 billion). Volume sales in 1995 are expected to expand by 14%, though the impact of exchange rates will mean a rise of 4.5% to about 5.3 billion marks overall.