Boeh Ingelheim debuts new tamsulosin pill

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a new prolonged-release tablet formulation of tamsulosin, its well-established treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.

This new version is based on an oral control absorption system technology which provides for more consistent 24-hour drug release with reduced peak plasma concentration of tamsulosin, the group said.

In placebo-controlled, randomized, pivotal trials, AlnaOCAS 0.4mg tablet once-daily has demonstrated comparable efficacy to the current tamsulosin capsule, while showing placebo-like tolerability, BI noted.