Boeh Ingelheim debuts new tamsulosin pill

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim has launched a new prolonged-release tablet formulation of tamsulosin, its well-established treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia.
This new version is based on an oral control absorption system technology which provides for more consistent 24-hour drug release with reduced peak plasma concentration of tamsulosin, the group said.
In placebo-controlled, randomized, pivotal trials, AlnaOCAS 0.4mg tablet once-daily has demonstrated comparable efficacy to the current tamsulosin capsule, while showing placebo-like tolerability, BI noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze