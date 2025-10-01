Boeh Ingelheim JV With China's SPC

Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim has signed a joint venture agreement with China's Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Corp, founding a JV company based in Shanghai. The name of the new company, in which BI will have a 60% stake and SPC 40%, is Shanghai Boehringer Ingelheim.

The total amount invested in the project is $25 million, and the JV will shortly commence the construction of its own factory. The main purpose of this new company will be to manufacture, package, distribute and promote medical products, especially aerosols, ampoules, solutions, tablets, capsules and unit-dose vials of BI's t-PA product Actilyse, and its nebulizer BINEB. Both partners will contribute products through license agreements with the new joint venture.