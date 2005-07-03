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Boeh Ingelheim's Aptivus for HIV gets accelerated approval by FDA

3 July 2005

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim accelerated approval of its anti-HIV drug Aptivus (tipranavir) capsules for use in combination therapy, based on positive 24-week results from ongoing clinical studies. However, longer term data is required for the FDA to consider traditional approval for the drug, the company pointed out.

The agency has cleared a twice-daily dosing regimen of 500mg of the agent, in combination with 200mg of ritonavir, for the treatment of HIV-1 infected adults with evidence of viral replication, who are highly treatment-experienced or have HIV-1 strains resistant to multiple protease inhibitors. The mix of these two drugs serves to boost the therapeutic levels of Aptivus, which would otherwise be insufficient to inhibit HIV replication, but this combination must also be administered in conjunction with other anti-HIV drugs.

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